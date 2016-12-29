Pages Navigation Menu

Katsina court sentences district head’s son to death by hanging

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

A Katsina State High Court sitting in Funtua on Thursday sentenced Mu’ammar Tukur, son of former District Head of Bakori, to death by hanging for culpable homicide. Tukur, 32, whose late father represented Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency at Federal House of Representatives, was convicted for using knife to stab one Shafir Muktar to death. In his […]

