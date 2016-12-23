Katsina Govt Earmarks N140bn For 2017

Katsina State Government has earmarked N140,162,092,690 for 2017 fiscal year with N92,431,781,330 or 66 per cent for capital expenditure and N47,730,311,360 or 34 per cent for recurrent expenditure.

Governor Aminu Bello Masai of the state made this known yesterday while presenting the financial estimates tagged: Budget of Stabilization, to the state house of assembly in Katsina.

In aggregate terms the budget is higher than that of 2016 by N28,710,088,420, saidGovernor Masasari who specifically noted thatthe appropriation was designed to tally with the three year Development plan of the present administration.

According to him, the budget would be financed with a total recurrent revenue of N75,629,296,549 comprising N10,838,112,660 as Internally Generated Revenue, N8,694,183,880 as other internal revenue and N56,100,000 as revenue receivable throughfeddration account.

A sectoral breakdown of the proposed allocation to key Restoration Agenda Sectors shows that education will get N16,052,986,765 or 17%; health N6,531,832,895 or 7%; waterresources N14,533,780,250 or 15.7%; agriculture N8,590,504,945 or9%; works(roads) N15,517,679,500 or16.8% and environment N7,765,749,940 or 8.74%.

“In linewith the Restoration Agenda of this administration, education, health, water resources, agriculture, environment, works and housing and transport and solid minerals will continue to get atention of the government in the alocation of funds and execution of policies,” he stated.

