Katsina: Newly admitted students of Federal University, Dutsinma stranded over shortage of staff
Following the sack of over 200 staff of the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, newly admitted students have been left stranded. Due to shortage of lecturers and other important staff in the institution, successful candidates in the admission list for 100 level and direct entry for 200 level released three months ago, are yet to […]
