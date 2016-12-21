Pages Navigation Menu

Katsina: Newly admitted students of Federal University, Dutsinma stranded over shortage of staff

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

Following the sack of over 200 staff of the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, newly admitted students have been left stranded. Due to shortage of lecturers and other important staff in the institution, successful candidates in the admission list for 100 level and direct entry for 200 level released three months ago, are yet to […]

