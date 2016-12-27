KBF Warns Kapata, “I’m Not A Rebel, You Must Apologize” – Zambia Reports
|
Zambia Reports
|
KBF Warns Kapata, “I'm Not A Rebel, You Must Apologize”
Zambia Reports
kbf Kelvin Bwalya Fube has continued his crusade to call for elections in the ruling Patriotic Front, a move that earned him his dismissal. Bwalya, commonly known as KBF has also asked Lands Minister and PF Chairperson for Elections, to apologize for …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG