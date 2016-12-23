Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show
NAIJ.COM
Once again Headies Award has come and gone and the memories will once again last for another year. Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show. Harrysong and Kcee. Earlier in the year, the trend from Headies was the beef that started between YBNL boss …
Headies 2016 Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award showPulse Nigeria
Despite their misunderstanding, Harrysong and Kcee accept award togetherGistmaster (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.