Kebbi awards N1.76bn road to indigenous firm
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Kebbi State Government has awarded a N1.76 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Ribah-Wasagu-Bena road in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state to an indigenous company. According to NAN, the state’s Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Atiku Bunu, signed the contractual agreement with Zuru Building Construction Company (ZBCC) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.
