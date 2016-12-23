Kebbi awards N1.76bn road to indigenous firm

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Kebbi State Government has awarded a N1.76 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Ribah-Wasagu-Bena road in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state to an indigenous company. According to NAN, the state’s Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Atiku Bunu, signed the contractual agreement with Zuru Building Construction Company (ZBCC) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

