Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kebbi awards N1.76bn road to indigenous firm

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Kebbi State Government has awarded a N1.76 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Ribah-Wasagu-Bena road in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state to an indigenous company. According to NAN, the state’s Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Atiku Bunu, signed the contractual agreement with Zuru Building Construction Company (ZBCC) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.