Kebbi FRSC inducts 60 special marshals
The Kebbi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has trained 60 additional Special Marshals to complement its efforts in implementing road safety measures in the state. The command’s Head of Special Marshals, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. […]
