Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kebbi FRSC inducts 60 special marshals

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Kebbi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has trained 60 additional Special Marshals to complement its efforts in implementing road safety measures in the state. The command’s Head of Special Marshals, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kebbi FRSC inducts 60 special marshals appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.