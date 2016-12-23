Pages Navigation Menu

Kebbi govt. awards N1.76bn road project to indigenous coy

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

The Kebbi State Government has awarded a N1.76 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Ribah-Wasagu-Bena road in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state  to an indigenous company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state’s  Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Atiku Bunu,  signed the contractual agreement with  Zuru Building Construction Company (ZBCC) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“The contract is awarded to the indigenous ZBCC to the tune of N1,76 billion and the project is expected to be completed within two years,’’ he said at the forum.

He urged the company to abide by the contractual agreement,  stressing that rehabilitation and construction of roads were part of  government’s  policies to improve movement of goods and services  while boosting  economic activities in  rural areas.

“ When the road is completed, it will link the state with  Zamfara and Niger states,’’ the commissioner said.

The Managing Director of  ZBCC , Alhaji Adamu Hussaini, gave an assurance  that the project would be executed in line with the contractual agreement.

He thanked the government for patronising  indigenous companies while calling  for prompt release of funds to enable timely and effective execution of the project.

