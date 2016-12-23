Kebbi govt. awards N1.76bn road project to indigenous coy

The Kebbi State Government has awarded a N1.76 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Ribah-Wasagu-Bena road in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state to an indigenous company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state’s Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Atiku Bunu, signed the contractual agreement with Zuru Building Construction Company (ZBCC) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“The contract is awarded to the indigenous ZBCC to the tune of N1,76 billion and the project is expected to be completed within two years,’’ he said at the forum.

He urged the company to abide by the contractual agreement, stressing that rehabilitation and construction of roads were part of government’s policies to improve movement of goods and services while boosting economic activities in rural areas.

“ When the road is completed, it will link the state with Zamfara and Niger states,’’ the commissioner said.

The Managing Director of ZBCC , Alhaji Adamu Hussaini, gave an assurance that the project would be executed in line with the contractual agreement.

He thanked the government for patronising indigenous companies while calling for prompt release of funds to enable timely and effective execution of the project.

