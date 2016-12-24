Kebbi Police command ban use of fire crackers, bangers during festive period

Kebbi state Police command has banned the use of fire crackers, knock outs and bangers during the festive period.

A statement issued by ASP Mustapha Sueliman, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, warned that violators would be prosecuted.

It said the ban was part of efforts by the police to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebration.

The statement urged the public to obey law and order and report suspicious persons and movements to asist the security agencies protect lives and property.

The post Kebbi Police command ban use of fire crackers, bangers during festive period appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

