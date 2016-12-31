Keke Palmer Actress breaks silence on sexual abuse experiences – Pulse Nigeria
|
Belfast Telegraph
|
Keke Palmer Actress breaks silence on sexual abuse experiences
Pulse Nigeria
Keke Palmer's upcoming book is all about owning your humble beginnings and hers was as humble as they come. Published: 2 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Keke Palmer at the Billboard Awards play. Keke Palmer at the Billboard Awards.
Keke Palmer: 'I was sexually abused'
Keke Palmer tells fans she was sexually abused as she promotes new book
VIDEO: Keke Palmer Opens Up About Being a Victim of Sexual Abuse
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG