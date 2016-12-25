Keke Palmer Slays in Denim On The Cover Of ILY Magazine
American singer, dancer and actress, Keke Palmer is the December/January digital cover artist for ILY Magazine. Keke started acting at a young age and we have watched her blossom into a multitalented triple threat. She recently released her EP, Lauren, which explores love and relationships, and serves as a time capsule as to where Palmer…
