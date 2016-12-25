Keke Palmer Slays in Denim On The Cover Of ILY Magazine

American singer, dancer and actress, Keke Palmer is the December/January digital cover artist for ILY Magazine. Keke started acting at a young age and we have watched her blossom into a multitalented triple threat. She recently released her EP, Lauren, which explores love and relationships, and serves as a time capsule as to where Palmer…

The post Keke Palmer Slays in Denim On The Cover Of ILY Magazine appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

