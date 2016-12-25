Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star takes lawyers to court over image right – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star takes lawyers to court over image right
Pulse Nigeria
The Manchester City striker signed the image right deals when he was just 16 and he now claims he was lured into it. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 4 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho (Getty Images) …
Iheanacho sues Manchester lawyers
Kelechi Iheanacho drags Manchester lawyers to court
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG