Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star takes lawyers to court over image right – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Sports


Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star takes lawyers to court over image right
The Manchester City striker signed the image right deals when he was just 16 and he now claims he was lured into it. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 4 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho (Getty Images) …
Iheanacho sues Manchester lawyersVanguard
Kelechi Iheanacho drags Manchester lawyers to courtDaily Post Nigeria

