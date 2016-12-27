Kelechi Iheanacho: Manchester City striker makes Premier League goal record

He might not be the main striker at Manchester City but his goal to minute ratio is better than that of Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has created a Premier League goal record of scoring every 95.6 minutes.

Iheanacho netted City’s second in their Boxing Day 3-0 win at Hull , tapping a David Silva pass into an empty net to double the Citizens’ advantage.

That was his fourth Premier League goal this season in 12 appearances.

Aguero has one per 107.1 minutes, compared to Iheanacho’s 95.6 minutes.

The 20-year-old in this goal per minute ratio best strikers like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Luis Suarez.

Premier League All-Time Goalscorer per minute played

All-Time PL Goals Mins/Goal

Iheanacho 12 95.6

Aguero, Sergio 112 107.1

Henry, Thierry 175 121.8

Le Fondre, Adam 12 124.3

Ibrahimovic, Zlatan 12 127.5

van Nistelrooy, Ruud 95 128.2

Hernandez, Javier 37 130.2

Diego Costa 45 132.5

Kane, Harry 56 135.8

Suarez, Luis 69 138.8

van Persie, Robin 144 139.7

Crespo, Hernan 20 140.7

