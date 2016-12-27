Pages Navigation Menu

Kelechi Iheanacho: Manchester City striker makes Premier League goal record

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Football

Kelechi Iheanacho

He might not be the main striker at Manchester City but his goal to minute ratio is better than that of Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has created a Premier League goal record of scoring every 95.6 minutes.

Iheanacho netted City’s second in their Boxing Day 3-0 win at Hull, tapping a David Silva pass into an empty net to double the Citizens’ advantage.

ALSO READ: Iheanacho embarrassed by teammate on live TV

That was his fourth Premier League goal this season in 12 appearances.

Aguero has one per 107.1 minutes, compared to Iheanacho’s 95.6 minutes.

The 20-year-old in this goal per minute ratio best strikers like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Luis Suarez.

Premier League All-Time Goalscorer per minute played

All-Time PL              Goals      Mins/Goal

Iheanacho                  12          95.6

Aguero, Sergio            112        107.1

Henry, Thierry             175        121.8

Le Fondre, Adam         12          124.3

Ibrahimovic, Zlatan       12        127.5

van Nistelrooy, Ruud    95        128.2

Hernandez, Javier         37        130.2

Diego Costa                  45        132.5

Kane, Harry                  56         135.8

Suarez, Luis                  69         138.8

van Persie, Robin         144        139.7

Crespo, Hernan            20          140.7

