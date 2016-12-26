Pages Navigation Menu

Kelechi Iheanacho On The Scoresheet As City Beat Hull 3-0

Dec 26, 2016

Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho and Raheem Sterling all got on the score sheet as Manchester City beat Hull City 3-0 on boxing day to make it three wins in a row. Hull City are the bottom of the Premier League table after some dismal results and at the KC stadium, they sat back and allowed …

