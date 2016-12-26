Kelechi Iheanacho On The Scoresheet As City Beat Hull 3-0
Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho and Raheem Sterling all got on the score sheet as Manchester City beat Hull City 3-0 on boxing day to make it three wins in a row. Hull City are the bottom of the Premier League table after some dismal results and at the KC stadium, they sat back and allowed …
The post Kelechi Iheanacho On The Scoresheet As City Beat Hull 3-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG