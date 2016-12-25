Kelechi Iheanacho: Super Eagles star takes lawyers to court over image right

The Manchester City striker signed the image right deals when he was just 16 and he now claims he was lured into it.

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho has sued two lawyers to court over his image rights.

Iheanacho’s image rights are being handled by two Manchester lawyers Robert Zanicky of Drums and Raymond Hassay of Exeter for First Eleven Management.

According to Iheanacho, lawyers approached him following the 2013 African U-17 Championships.

The player’s father was said to have signed an image right deal with the lawyers for just $1,000.

Iheanacho renewed the contract when he was 18 but this time Zanicky gave 100% of his image rights to RHRZ LLC.

“The assignment governs all of Kelechi’s image rights, defined to include all legal and beneficial rights and goodwill stemming from Kelechi’s name, nickname, initials, autograph, caricature, reputation and endorsements,” the lawsuit states.

Iheanacho now wants out of the deal following Zanicky arrested in 2013 after two minor’s told the police he attempted to forcefully have sex with them .

Rob entered a plea agreement with the court and served one-year probation where he was supervised.

He was then suspended from law practice, an incident Iheanacho said he was unaware off before signing a deal with him.

