Kemi Olunloyo says she doesn’t read the Bible because it’s fake – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Kemi Olunloyo says she doesn't read the Bible because it's fake
NAIJ.COM
Controversial journalist and daughter of former governor, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, has once again sparked controversy following her disclosure about her hatred for the Bible. I don't read the bible, it is full of fake stories – Kemi. Kemi Olunloyo. Kemi …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG