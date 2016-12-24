Kemi Olunloyo’s dad has apologize to me – Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Kemi Olunloyo's dad has apologize to me – Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko
NAIJ.COM
Veteran Nollywood actor Prince Jide Kosoko for the first addressed the allegations leveled against her by ex-Oyo state governor's daughter Kemi Olunloyo concerning the death of his actress wife Henrietta Kosoko. Olunloyo who is a social media critic …
I did not use my wives for rituals – Jide Kosoko
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG