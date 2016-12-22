Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Atheist Vow to Challenge Wabukala’s Nomination to Head Anti-Graft Body – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Atheist Vow to Challenge Wabukala's Nomination to Head Anti-Graft Body
AllAfrica.com
Atheists in Kenya (AIK) have faulted the recent nomination of retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala to be the new chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), saying "he will forgive the corrupt" due to his Christian values.
Wabukala to be vetted on Jan 5 for EACC jobCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

