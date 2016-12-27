Kenya: Disgruntled TNA Officials Want Recognition in Jubilee – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenya: Disgruntled TNA Officials Want Recognition in Jubilee
AllAfrica.com
Former officials of The National Alliance Party in Nyeri have demanded inclusion in the Jubilee party leadership noting they were left out of the County Interim officials. The officials, mostly comprising of former chairpersons of the party from the …
Former TNA officials want stake in Jubilee Party
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG