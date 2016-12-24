Kenya: Economic growth slows as agriculture, industry activity lag
Kenya’s economic growth has slowed to 5.7% in the third quarter of 2016, compared to six percent posted in the same quarter in 2015, according to the country’s statistics office. The just released Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report says that the economic growth was well spread, although most of the sectors of the…
