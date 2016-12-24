Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya GDP grows at 5.7% in Q3 2016

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Kenya’s economy expanded by 5.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter compared with 6.0 percent in the same period in 2015, the statistics office said on Friday.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This growth figure confirms Kenya’s position as one of the fastest growing economies in Africa in 2016.

 

The post Kenya GDP grows at 5.7% in Q3 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.