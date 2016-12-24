Kenya GDP grows at 5.7% in Q3 2016

Kenya’s economy expanded by 5.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter compared with 6.0 percent in the same period in 2015, the statistics office said on Friday.

This growth figure confirms Kenya’s position as one of the fastest growing economies in Africa in 2016.

The post Kenya GDP grows at 5.7% in Q3 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

