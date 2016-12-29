Kenya: Governor Ruto Accused of Roughing Up Doctors at Meeting – AllAfrica.com
Nairobi News
Kenya: Governor Ruto Accused of Roughing Up Doctors at Meeting
AllAfrica.com
Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and a group of youths on Wednesday stormed a doctors' meeting and reportedly roughed up union officials. Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Ouma Olunga, Chairman …
