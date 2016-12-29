Pages Navigation Menu

Nairobi News

Kenya: Governor Ruto Accused of Roughing Up Doctors at Meeting
AllAfrica.com
Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and a group of youths on Wednesday stormed a doctors' meeting and reportedly roughed up union officials. Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Ouma Olunga, Chairman …
Rutto drew gun on us – medics' union officialsThe Star, Kenya
Doctors' union officials attacked in BometThe Standard (press release)
Doctors' union officials beaten up in BometCitizen TV (press release)
TUKO.CO.KE –ZIPO.CO.KE
all 13 news articles »

