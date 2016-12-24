Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Kenya: Officers Injured, Assailant Killed in Foiled Attack on AP Post in Kombani, Kwale County
AllAfrica.com
A multi-agency police team has early Friday foiled an attack at an Administration Police post in Kombani, Kwale County and killed an assailant. The unit comprising of AP officers, the Quick Response Team and regular police repulsed the attackers said
Kwale gang member killed after attacking offi cersThe Star, Kenya
1 person dead in attack on police post on Kenya's coastSan Francisco Chronicle

all 4 news articles »

