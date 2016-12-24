Kenya: Officers Injured, Assailant Killed in Foiled Attack on AP Post in Kombani, Kwale County – AllAfrica.com
The Star, Kenya
Kenya: Officers Injured, Assailant Killed in Foiled Attack on AP Post in Kombani, Kwale County
A multi-agency police team has early Friday foiled an attack at an Administration Police post in Kombani, Kwale County and killed an assailant. The unit comprising of AP officers, the Quick Response Team and regular police repulsed the attackers said …
