Kenya: Opposition Vows to Protest Over Amendment of Electoral Laws – AllAfrica.com

The Standard
Kenya: Opposition Vows to Protest Over Amendment of Electoral Laws
Tension is rising in Kenya after the Jubilee administration and the opposition took hard-line positions on amendment of laws that will govern next year's elections. The Jubilee side on Thursday forced the amendment to the Election Law (Amendment) Act, …
