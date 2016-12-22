Kenya opposition protests bill to allow manual vote count – San Francisco Chronicle
|
|
Kenya opposition protests bill to allow manual vote count
San Francisco Chronicle
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's opposition lawmakers are protesting the passing of a bill to allow manual counting of election results, calling it a backdoor to rigging next year's presidential vote. This East African nation attempted to digitize its …
