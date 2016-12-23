Pages Navigation Menu

Kenyan Government Stops US-Funded Election Education Program

Voice of America

Kenyan Government Stops US-Funded Election Education Program
Voice of America
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is running for re-election next year. Last week he claimed that money coming into the country for the purposes of educating voters is being used to influence Kenyans' electoral decisions.
