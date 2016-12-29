Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kerry warns Israel that 2-state solution is in serious jeopardy

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday warned that the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinian Territories is in “serious jeopardy.’’ The United States allowed a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements to pass last week in an effort to preserve the possibility of such an outcome to the enduring conflict, Kerry said. The…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kerry warns Israel that 2-state solution is in serious jeopardy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.