Kerry warns Israel that 2-state solution is in serious jeopardy

The United States allowed a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements to pass last week in an effort to preserve the possibility of such an outcome to the enduring conflict, Kerry said.The outgoing secretary of state, who led the last attempt to broker a Middle East peace deal, used the more than hour-long speech to express his frustration with the Israeli government and outline his vision for a future settlement between Israel and Palestine. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Kerry’s address as “skewed against Israel.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

