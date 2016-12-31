Khan Backs Haye To Beat Bellew

British boxer Amir Khan does not see Tony Bellew beating David Haye when they meet on March 4 at The O2.

Khan knows Bellew is a good fighter, but doesn’t expect the cruiserweight to successfully step up to heavyweight.

Bellew believes when the match against Haye goes deeper, he will force the 36-year-old to quit.

“I think he’s maybe just tried to bite too much by going in the ring with a heavyweight,” Khan told Sky Sports.

“I like Bellew. I think he’s a great fighter and a great champion. I think he should have stayed at his own weight category.

“David’s a natural heavyweight and he’s a very big puncher. Can he deal with that power? Can he take them big shots?

“David has also got a lot of speed. I can’t see [Bellew] winning this fight. I am sorry to say that. David is much bigger and much stronger and has a little bit more experience going into that fight.”

The post Khan Backs Haye To Beat Bellew appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

