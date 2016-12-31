Khan Says He Is Better Than Brook

Amir Khan is hoping to get a British super bout agreed for 2017, claiming he is a better fighter than Kell Brook.

The British boxer has been out of action since May after suffering a brutal knockout against Saul Canelo Alvarez, and be hopes to get a tune up fight before he fights Brook.

Khan has had surgery on his hand since the loss to the Mexican, with Brook also needing surgery on his eye socket after losing to Golovkin.

Khan said: “I’m a better fighter, a much more skilful fighter. I’ve been in with better opposition than Kell.

“I think Golovkin is the only ‘A’ fighter he has fought. With me, I’ve been in with the likes of [Marcos] Maidana, Danny Garcia, Zab Judah – I’ve fought the best names in boxing. I think it’s time now where I shut Kell Brook up, and his team, and I settle the score to show who the No 1, and the best fighter in the UK, is.

“I am happy to take that fight. I always said Kell Brook has to prove himself and he has done that by getting in the ring with Golovkin.

“He showed he is a tough guy and he’s not afraid of fighting anyone, and it’s worth now going into the ring with someone like Kell Brook. No one really knew him in America but now he has made a few noises.

“We do have our problems and we do want to settle the score, but the right way in the boxing ring. Then we can show who the best 147lb fighter is. I’ve told my team I want the fight.

“Obviously, with Kell having that surgery and me having the surgery, I want to get back in the ring and have a tune-up fight come April just to get my hand back in action and see how I feel. Maybe the one after that could be Kell Brook.”

As well as Brook, Khan has his sights set on Danny Garcia and Lamont Peterson, two of the fighters to have beaten him.

The post Khan Says He Is Better Than Brook appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

