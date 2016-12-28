Khayelitsha cop shoots 2 before turning gun on himself – Eyewitness News
|
Independent Online
|
Khayelitsha cop shoots 2 before turning gun on himself
Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police are investigating a double murder and suicide after a police constable killed his girlfriend and her mother before turning the gun on himself. The incident occurred in Khayelitsha earlier this week. Constable Thembile …
South Africa: Western Cape Ambulance Crew Robbed While Treating Patient
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG