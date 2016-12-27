Kiss Daniel Escapes Death As Robbers Attack Christmas Village In Calabar

It was chaos at the popular Christmas Village in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Christmas Day as armed robbers mobbed and robbed vendors and their customers. A popular musician, Kiss Daniel, was on the stage performing when the robbers struck. shooting severally into the air. The Christmas Village, which is located in the …

The post Kiss Daniel Escapes Death As Robbers Attack Christmas Village In Calabar appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

