Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Notjustok.com, the pioneer and leader in African Music online download has revealed the Year’s most downloaded singles in African Music. As expected, Kiss Daniel cameout tops with his hit song, Mama which got a massive 1.8 million downloads. Tekno‘s Pana which dominated the latter part of 2016 came second with 1.7 million downloads, while Diamond …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.