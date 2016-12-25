Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016

Notjustok.com, the pioneer and leader in African Music online download has revealed the Year’s most downloaded singles in African Music. As expected, Kiss Daniel cameout tops with his hit song, Mama which got a massive 1.8 million downloads. Tekno‘s Pana which dominated the latter part of 2016 came second with 1.7 million downloads, while Diamond …

The post Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

