Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016
Notjustok.com, the pioneer and leader in African Music online download has revealed the Year’s most downloaded singles in African Music. As expected, Kiss Daniel cameout tops with his hit song, Mama which got a massive 1.8 million downloads. Tekno‘s Pana which dominated the latter part of 2016 came second with 1.7 million downloads, while Diamond …
