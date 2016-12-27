Kiss Daniel Reportedly Attacked & Robbed while Performing at Calabar Christmas Village

Singer Kiss Daniel was reportedly attacked by armed robbers while he was performing at the Calabar Christmas Village. According to shop owner at the village, Glory Andem, said: It was a serious situation and I got injured. What happened was that some guys came into the village and tried to rob Kiss Daniel when he […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

