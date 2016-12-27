Pages Navigation Menu

Kiss Daniel Reportedly Attacked & Robbed while Performing at Calabar Christmas Village

Singer Kiss Daniel was reportedly attacked by armed robbers while he was performing at the Calabar Christmas Village. According to shop owner at the village, Glory Andem, said: It was a serious situation and I got injured. What happened was that some guys came into the village and tried to rob Kiss Daniel when he […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

