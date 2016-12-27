Kiss Daniel Robbed During Calabar Christmas Performance

Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel, born Daniel Anidugbe was reportedly attacked during a Christmas performance in Calabar, the Cross River state capital. According to reports, the singer was attacked in the early hours of Monday by armed robbers who invaded the Calabar Christmas Village while he was performing. Punch Metro reports that the robbers stormed the…

The post Kiss Daniel Robbed During Calabar Christmas Performance appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

