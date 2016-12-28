Pages Navigation Menu

Kiss Daniel Robbed while Performing in Calabar – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Kiss Daniel Robbed while Performing in Calabar
Singer Kiss Daniel was reportedly attacked by armed robbers while he was performing at the Calabar Christmas Village. kiss-daniel-3325-450. According to a shop owner at the village, Glory Andem, said: It was a serious situation and I got injured.

