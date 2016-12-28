Kiss Daniel Robbed while Performing in Calabar
Singer Kiss Daniel was reportedly attacked by armed robbers while he was performing at the Calabar Christmas Village. According to a shop owner at the village, Glory Andem, said: It was a serious situation and I got injured. What happened was that some guys came into the village and tried to rob Kiss Daniel when …
