Klopp Admits Liverpool Miss Allen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the club miss Joe Allen, after the Welshman left for Stoke in the summer.

Allen struggled to lockdown a spot in the starting XI under Rodgers and Klopp, forcing him to switch to Stoke after impressing at the Euros.

Mark Hughes, manager at Stoke expressed his surprise at Liverpool letting the 26-year-old, who now has five goals in 16 matches, leave for the bet365 stadium.

“Do we miss Joe Allen? Yes,” Klopp said ahead of Tuesday’s clash between the two clubs. “Unbelievable, strong player.

“We all knew his quality. He’s having a big impact at Stoke.

“It was a common decision. It was clear after the last two years, not being a fixed line-up player.

“He plays a little more offensive now than what he would for us.

“If Liverpool sells a player, then they have to have a real impact at their next club. If you leave us, okay, then show us what you’ve learned.”

Liverpool head into the clash against Stoke six points behind league leaders Chelsea in second, whereas Hughes’ charges are currently 11th.

The post Klopp Admits Liverpool Miss Allen appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

