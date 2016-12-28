Klopp Hopes Guardiola Saw Liverpool’s Game As Special

Jurgen Klopp has stated he hopes Pep Guardiola Saw something special in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Stoke on Tuesday.

The Merseyside outfit will welcome Manchester City to the Anfield on 31st December. Guardiola was at the Anfield to watch the Reds play Stoke.

It was a comeback victory for Liverpool against Stoke, putting them back in second place and one point ahead of their upcoming opponents.

Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge were all on target for Liverpool, but their manager quickly turned his attention to the encounter against his old Bundesliga adversary on 31 December.

“Pep Guardiola was here,” Klopp said to reporters. “Michael Edwards, the sporting director, messaged me to say that.

“I’m not sure he has watched a lot of games in other stadiums the last few weeks, eh? That’s the first sign that it is a special game!

“We are already looking forward. It’s a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it’s at Anfield.

“What can I say, I’m really looking forward to it. They’re an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It’ll be a nice game.

“I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City’s stadium this season or last to watch games. Maybe they want to watch good football, maybe Pep saw nothing tonight.

“The game is on the 31st. So whatever I say tonight, we cannot win it tonight. But maybe I could say a few things that make it more difficult for us. It’s probably best I shut my mouth!”

“Confidence is not a problem of the team at the moment. We know about our quality, but obviously we don’t show it all the time,” he continued.

“The start of the game was really difficult, because the plan of Stoke was to press really high especially with the two strikers. We were not patient enough in our passing game, we could have done more.

“It became a wild game, and when they had the ball it was immediately in the air. Peter Crouch did outstanding work, he was really difficult to defend, Joe Allen was brilliant with the second balls in the beginning.

“We had to work really hard, and it was completely open. In the creating of our moments, we struggled a little bit with protection, our positioning, holding the wing, these things.

“A lot of things we could have done better, but we forced two goals with our quality. Both were really good, really important.”

