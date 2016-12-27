Klopp Praises Firmino’s Performance Against Stoke

Jurgen Klopp has praised Roberto Firmino for his goal against Stoke and believes it came at the right time for the forward.

The Brazil international scored his first goal after going six games without finding the net and this week saw him arrested for drink driving.

Klopp would not comment on Firmino’s off field problems, but was pleased the attacker got on the score sheet.

“Firmino played really well and he really deserved his goal,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“I cannot speak about his off-pitch issues, but he has been having a hard time on the pitch in recent weeks.

“He is always important to us, though. He is working hard and always has his moments.

“It was a fantastic goal, really surprising to shoot from there, unexpected for the defenders.”

Sturridge was also on the score sheet in the come from behind win for the Reds.

“Sturridge’s goal was really important as well,” Klopp added.

“It is good to see he is back and fit. We are losing Sadio Mane during the Africa Cup of Nations, so it is important to have Daniel back.

“His goal was wonderful, a special instinct he has. You cannot teach that. It was a bit speculation to move there [and hope for the backpass], but it was a great goal.”

The post Klopp Praises Firmino’s Performance Against Stoke appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

