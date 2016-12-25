Klopp Promises To Deliver Title

Jurgen Klopp is asking the supporters at Liverpool to forget the past and focus on the present, as he promises to deliver a title.

Liverpool have not won a title since the eighties and sit six points behind Chelsea in second, as the Christmas fixtures come in.

Klopp insists Liverpool have the squad to challenge for the title, but says players and supporters should focus on the present and not think about the last 26 seasons.

“We are not the last 25 years. We are now. We are this generation,” he said in an exclusive Christmas interview with Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp.

“As much as we love all the guys from the past which created this club, we cannot make their job. We have to do our job.

“Let’s do it and let’s try it. We are good enough and the club is big enough. We have the owners we need because they don’t want to sell players. Nobody should leave here because of money. We are not the best-paying club in the world, but we can pay enough to stay.

“This moment at Liverpool is fantastic and we have to use it. We are in the present really good and the future is bright, so go for it.

“That doesn’t mean that we can’t lose games. What really makes the joy a little bit smaller is when we lose a game people say ‘that’s like the season 2004-05 when we lost to I-don’t-know where’.

“It’s not, it’s never the same. We do not have it in our DNA that we lose a decisive game.

“We are young enough, we are good enough, we are strong enough and we have an outstanding, skilled team. The only problem is there are a few teams around that have not a worse team, too.

“It’s still football. The more you wish doesn’t make it more likely, but it’s still possible and we will stay in the race, for sure.”

