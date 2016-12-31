Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Klopp Welcomes Old Adversary, Pep To Anfield

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will welcome his old adversary from their days in Bundesliga, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola to Anfied this weekend. This wil be their first ever meeting since both men left the German league. Klopp was the Dortmund coach while Guardiola was his major rival, in charge of Bayern Munich. Klopp has…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Klopp Welcomes Old Adversary, Pep To Anfield appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.