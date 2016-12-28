What you should know about MMM express, registration and login by an insider

This post was written by an inisder of MMM express not by Nigeria Today. You can check end of post for more information.

Here is a detailed MMM Express Review where you can grow your bitcoins and make money online…

I know most of us have been disappointed by bitcoin doublers who claim to give you double of your bitcoin when you invest…

** As of today Wednesday 28th December 2016, MMM Express is paying and real, checkout my update containing proof of payment below this article

MMM Express is not doubling your bitcoin, it gives you half

Why is it 150% then?

100% which is what you provide as help + 50% which is the profit you get after 15 days…

Helping Revolution and MMM South Africa promised the same and right now, they are no where to be found…

Helping Revolution, isn’t a scam because I believe they are coming back stronger, according to the founder he said his IT team wasn’t capable enough of handling the platform, they have been on maintenance mode for a while now…

MMM South Africa, has been a scam the first day I registered and I still went ahead and I loosed my money in the process…

Why I Joined MMM South Africa was because the first set of people were paid and I as a risk taker decided to take the risk and by so doing loosed my money in the process..

What about this one called MMM Express you talking about now?

Is not the same as MAC BTC that ran away with people money or why are you so sure MMM Express will work?…

I played around the website for a while and I got the feeling this would work…

Really? … How? Explain I want to know…

There are some rules and features that are put in place to make sure this system works…

What are they?

Minimum PH is $10 worth of bitcoin

Maximum PH is $1000 worth of bitcoin

Payment Auto-confirmation

Their payment auto confirmation feature got me wondering…

Imagine I transferred the bitcoin and I refreshed the web page and it was confirmed by the system which is a nice feature than that of mmm united…

Recommitment

There is what is called “Hit n Run”

This feature works like this…

You can only Get Help(GH) after you have PH of the same amount or more than the second time…

How?

Supposing you started with $100 in which you will get $150 after 15 days, before you can withdraw that $150 on the 16th day, you have to Provide another help of $100 or above to be able to withdraw that $150…

This feature is enabled to make sure there is always money in the system to keep it stable for a long time…

With this feature you can keep cashing out from MMM Express every week and at the same time maintaining the system from crashing..

MMM Express Nigeria – How does it work

MMM Express Review

MMM Express Official Website is not mmmexpress.com, mmm-express.com or.Net

That is why it is called MMM Express…

On this platform, Bitcoin is the only currency that is used…

Bitcoin?… What is Bitcoin, I don’t really get the concept behind it…

I don’t have a bitcoin wallet….

I will advice you to create a free bitcoin wallet with XAPO to enjoy MMM Express …

How?, is Xapo better than Blockchain wallet?

No… But Xapo is free and secured and has a mobile app where you can easily send and receive bitcoin…

Blockchain wallet is good but it takes time to login…

Xapo makes use of mobile app where you will be notified of recent transaction and you can easily login with your PIN and make quick and zero charges transactions…

How do I create a free wallet with XAPO…

Go to Xapo.com and create a free xapo account…

Go to Google Play store and download the Xapo app,

Install the app and open it

Click login

You will be required to input the phone number you registered on xapo with…

A code will be sent as SMS to the phone number

Input the code and you would be logged in

Click the menu icon and a dropdown menu items will be shown

Click wallet

You will be asked to create a wallet pin to be able to access your wallet easily…

Follow the setup correctly and that’s all…

Sending and receiving bitcoin just got easier with zero charges…

Now you own a free bitcoin wallet…

Click here to register for mmm express

Now what next Cyberwaver…

Let’s see some Frequently Asked Question

Q.Who can join mmm?

A. Any person can join the MMM EXPRESS 2017 Community.

The Community doesn’t contrast people one against another and doesn’t act on the principle of “divide and conquer”.

Everyone contributes to the common good. The participants are asked only to follow the recommendations and avoid benefiting from others.

Q. What is “mavro”?

A. Mavro is a conventional unit for measurement of provided help to other participants in MMM.

For example, if a participant has contributed 10,000 USD, he receives 10,000 Mavro-USD. The amount of Mavros in a participant’s Personal Office shows a maximum amount of help he can get.

For example, if a participant has 50,000 Mavro-USD, he can get 50,000 USD. The amount of growing Mavros and progressive calculation of help amount can be seen in “Mavro” section of your Personal Office.

Q. Who can join mmm?

A. Any person can join the MMM EXPRESS 2017 Community.

The Community doesn’t contrast people one against another and doesn’t act on the principle of “divide and conquer”.

Everyone contributes to the common good. The participants are asked only to follow the recommendations and avoid benefiting from others.

Q. Who is “Guider”?

A. A Guider is a rank. He has a right to get a Guider’s bonus when he builds his team. Such person can answer any question about participation based on his experience and knowledge of the MMM Community. The Guider has NO access to the participant’s Personal Office.

If you are Guider and Referrer of one participant at the same time, you will get only referral bonus 15% (the maximum bonus in MMM EXPRESS).

Please read “What’s MMM” page.

Q. What types of bonuses can I get?

A. Please read “What’s MMM” page.

Q. Who are “referrers” and “referrals”?

A. “Referrer” is a participant of the MMM Community who invited another participant by using “Referral Link”, “Invite” or directly registered in Personal Office.

“Referral” is a person who was invited by “Referrer”.

If you registered a new participant in Personal Office or he registered by himself using your “Invite” or “Referral Link”, then you’re his/her “Referrer”, and he/she is your “Referral”.

You can see a list of your referrals in “Participants” section of your Personal Office.

A referrer gets a referral bonus of 10% on for every amount of provided help by his/her referral.

Q. What is a “referral link”?

A. A referral link enables MMM system to identificate who has invited a person to MMM.

If a person comes to the MMM website through your referral link, after registration he automatically becomes your referral. Afterwards, you will receive Referral bonuses from all contributions your participant makes.

A referrer can’t be changed, however in case you registered without referral link you can state your referrer manually in 7 days from the moment of the registration.

How to find your “Referral Link” in your Personal Office:

Click on “My Page” menu.Click on “Referrer” tab.Click on “Show my referral link” button.Select and Copy your “Referral Link”.

It will look like: https://mmm.express/?ref=myinvite

The blue part is the link to the main page of MMM EXPRESS 2017 official website.

The green part — your invite (if you don’t set the invite, here will be your refID automatically) Between the site url and your invite there are the following characters “?ref=”.

Pay attention to them, if you will create your referral link by yourself.

For example, you can create a link, that will lead directly to the registration page or to the testimonials page —https://mmm.express/testimonials/?ref=myinvite

Q. Where can i post my referral link?

A. Use referral link in different web resources, social networks, text messages, signatures, etc.

Here are some examples:

Facebook! You have a wide area for creativity — messages, posts, comments, photo comments.

Why You Should Try Out MMM Express Today

There is a current campaign now that if you register and PH this year, you shall continue to get 15% referral bonus as a compensation from who ever you bring into the system forever…

The normal referral bonus after this campaign will be 10%

Please and please use your spare money…

Its a risky business and its meant for risk takers,

Try with what you can afford to bear if it doesn’t work out but we hope of does… MMM United works and still working, this one too will work and even better…

…

MMM Express Key Summary

You only get 50% gain not 150%…

You are expected to recommit before withdrawing…

When you PH you will be matched instantly to provide help of 20% the amount you Pledge which you must do within 48 hours to verify your account is not fake…

Which means when you Pledge to Provide Help of $100 you will be matched to pay $20 worth of bitcoin instantly to a bitcoin address …

You only have 48 hours to do that in which your account will be blocked if you don’t pay in…

The other 80% will be matched with you and you will see the profile picture, phone number and details of the person you are paying to…

MMM Express Registration

On an internet enabled device, click this link to go to the registration page…

Fill in the details

You are required to write down your password somewhere because you won’t be allowed to automatically retrieve it f you forgot it…

Click register…

The success page will tell you to input your wallet address…

Go to Xapo or your bitcoin wallet service provider and copy the wallet address…

For Xapo users, go to the app

Login to your wallet…

Click the barcode button

And your wallet will be copied (see the image below)

After copying your wallet address, go back to the website…

Paste the wallet address in the box…

Proceed to activate your account and pay to the wallet address shown to you…

Check back in few seconds your payment will be confirmed don’t the website…

Then you are to wait for 8 to 9 days to pay the remaining 80%…

Start using your link to bring people into the system..

MMM Express Login to Back Office (PO)

On an internet enabled device, click this link to login to you po –> Click here

Input your username and password, you are good to go..

…

Update :-

I have tried out MMM Express, I cashed out Referral Bonus today (22nd December, 2016)

I regustered yesterday and I requested to cash out my referral bonus gotten from 20% confirmation

Here are the screenshot of payment

MMM Express is working and paying for now, its real…

Just take the risk, its all about waiting for 15 days to withdraw..

I will keep updating this page as regards MMM Express…

C’mon guys let’s make this money together…

You should use the link in this article to register to get added to Cybereavers MMM Express WhatsApp group which you will be added by 07088***299

I want to limit the number of calls I receive in a day to focus on those that are important…

The 15% referral bonus we get comes at no cost from you… It doesn’t affect you…

The bonus is use to maintain this blog and the WhatsApp group to answer all your questions as regards MMM Express

You can find the original article here Addednew.com

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

