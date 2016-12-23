Kogi budgets N174.9bn for 2017 fiscal year
KOGI State government has presented an Appropriation Bill of N174,851,544,523 to the state House of Assembly for deliberation and approval for the 2017 fiscal year. Governor Yahaya Bello presented the budget on Thursday on the floor of the house at a special session in Lokoja. The governor said the budget was made up of N58.5 […]
The post Kogi budgets N174.9bn for 2017 fiscal year appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG