Kogi: Children of ‘big men’ among 18,471 ghost workers – Report
Kogi State Government has disclosed that children of rich individuals were among the 18,471 ghost workers a screening committee uncovered on government payroll. Chairman of Staff Screening Review and Complaints Committee, Mr. Yakubu Okala disclosed this during the presentation of the final report of the review exercise at the Government House, Lokoja. Okala said the […]
Kogi: Children of 'big men' among 18,471 ghost workers – Report
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
