Kogi Gov. Releases N2bn for former LG public servants

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has released N2 billion for the part payment of salaries and severance benefits of the immediate past political office holders in all the 21 local government councils of the state. The former public servants includes chairmen, vice-chairmen, LG secretaries, councillors and supervisors.

