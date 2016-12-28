Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi Gov. Releases N2bn for former LG public servants

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Kogi State Governor, Alh.  Yahaya Bello has released N2 billion for the part payment of salaries and severance benefits of the immediate past political office holders in all the 21 local government councils of the state. The former public servants includes chairmen, vice-chairmen, LG secretaries, councillors and supervisors.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.