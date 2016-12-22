kogi Students body election ends in controversy

The election of officials of the National Association of Kogi State Students, NAKOSS, today ended in controversy as many of the aspirants boycotted it, alleging government interference. While the one conducted and supervised by government agents at the State stadium produced one Usman Ahmed from Lokoja Local Government Area of the State (400 Level, Economics Student of Kogi State University, Anyigba) another group was rumored to have held a parallel election at an undisclosed venue. A source said that the unfortunate situation started when some Stakeholders of NAKOSS, zoned to Western Senatorial District and particularly to Lokoja/Koto the position of President to avoid tension, which has been a negative characteristic of the convention over the years.

