Korean opposition presidential hopefuls beat Ban Ki-moon in virtual race – Poll

Two major presidential hopefuls in South Korea’s biggest opposition party beat outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in a simulated presidential election, a local survey showed on Thursday. Moon Jae-in, former head of the main opposition Minjoo Party, is elected as president in a simulated showdown with Ban, who has been seen as the best hope…

The post Korean opposition presidential hopefuls beat Ban Ki-moon in virtual race – Poll appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

