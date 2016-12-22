Korean opposition presidential hopefuls beat Ban Ki-moon in virtual race – Poll
Two major presidential hopefuls in South Korea’s biggest opposition party beat outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in a simulated presidential election, a local survey showed on Thursday. Moon Jae-in, former head of the main opposition Minjoo Party, is elected as president in a simulated showdown with Ban, who has been seen as the best hope…
The post Korean opposition presidential hopefuls beat Ban Ki-moon in virtual race – Poll appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG