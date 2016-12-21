Kris Jenner offers Blac Chyna $5million to walk away, leave Rob and her baby Dream

Following last weekend’s explosive and very public fight between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, his famous family has reportedly had enough. Worried that the former stripper is simply using them for fame and fortune, sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are now urging their younger brother to split up with Blac. According to reports, Kris is…

The post Kris Jenner offers Blac Chyna $5million to walk away, leave Rob and her baby Dream appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

