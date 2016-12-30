Kuje residents bemoan failure of ATMs to dispense cash

Commercial bank customers in Kuje Area Council of the FCT on Friday bemoaned their failure to withdraw cash from some Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Sky Bank Plc were some of the banks unable to dispense cash to customers at the time of filing this report.

A customer to the First Bank, Kuje branch, Mr Abraham Gado, said he had been waiting under the sun for more than 20 minutes and had yet to withdraw some money to cater for his basic needs.

Gado said: “The bank management is aware of the usual chaos during every festivity and ought to have made adequate provision, especially regarding availability of funds in the ATMs.

“It is unfortunate that despite the few banks we have in Kuje, they don’t feed money in the ATMs all the time.’’

Gado said he did not expect the long queue at the bank, as many Nigerians were complaining the economy was bad and limited amount of money in circulation.

Another customer to the FCMB, Mrs Sarah Kaka, expressed frustration at the bank’s failure to satisfy the quest of its customers queuing up for long hours.

Kaka said she had been on the queue at the FCMB for 40 minutes and when it was her turn to withdraw her money the machine stopped dispensing cash.

A NAN correspondent who visited other banks in the area, such as Skye Bank, also reports that many customers in the banking hall could not still withdraw from the installed ATM. (NAN)

The post Kuje residents bemoan failure of ATMs to dispense cash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

